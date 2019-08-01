News

Campari Group set for US$90m windfall from Villa Les Cedres sale

1 August 2019

Campari Group has said it will make EUR80m (US$89m) from the sale of its luxury mansion estate, Villa Les Cèdres.

Campari acquired Villa Les Cedres through its acquisition of Grand Marnier

The group, which produces Aperol and Skyy vodka, said today it has reached a preliminary agreement for the sale of the mansion for EUR200m. Campari said it will retain EUR80m from any sale.

A spokesperson for Campari declined to disclose more details on the sale, however a statement on the divestment said that "after the sale the villa is intended for private use".

Campari acquired Les Cèdres in 2016 as part of its purchase of Grand Marnier. The villa dates back to 1830 and sits on France's southern coast in the town of Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat. It belonged to Belgium's King Leopold II before it was acquired by the Marnier-Lapostolle family in 1924.

If completed, a sale of Les Cèdres will bring to an end Campari's divestment of non-core assets related to the Grand Marnier acquisition, the group said. In 2017, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said Campari had cut flavoured extensions from the Grand Marnier portfolio as well as a non-Cognac based version called Cordon Jaune.

Under the terms of today's Les Cèdres agreement, the house will be sold no later than 30 June 2021. Conditions include the departure from the house of a Marnier-Lapostolle family member who still lives there, Campari said.

The group released its H1 results this week. The US and France drove Campari to a strong first-half sales increase aided by price increases.

"The US is the one market where we've not seen gin's momentum develop" - Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Spirits

Companies: Gruppo Campari



