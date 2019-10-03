News

Campari Group mulls shifting spirits production to US - report

3 October 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Why vodka's US woes could soon be drowned out

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Usual vodka suspects have to sit out US short-term

Why low-alcohol is a growth opportunity for beer

Global Travel Retail - TFWA 2019 Preview

William Grant boosts 2018 sales, profits

Pernod creates glass-free cocktails from seaweed

Diageo veteran switches to Stoli Group as CMO

Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France overhaul

William Grant's Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - NPD
MORE

Market research

Trends and Opportunities in the US Packaging Industry

Success Case Study: Seedlip Alcohol-Free Spirit

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky

Vodka (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

The head of Campari Group is considering the "delocalising" of production of some of its spirits brands as a method of dealing with the pending tariff increases on some European Union exports to the US.

Late yesterday, the US Government announced which products from the European Union will be hit with import tariffs. The move, which could see the US collect up to US$10bn, follows the World Trade Organisation's ruling after the EU was found to have given subsidies to European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the same day as the announcement, Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz suggested that moving production of some of the company's spirits into the US was under consideration. 

"Clearly, these trade wars [between the EU and the US] are slowing economic growth - investment decisions are being postponed, consumption is slowing down," Kunze-Concewitz said. "If the tariffs are really high, then we might have to look at delocalising production and going elsewhere. If they're acceptable, we'll pass on the pricing to consumers."

When asked how long Campari would need to move production of brands such as Aperol into the US, Kunze-Concewitz replied: "Depending on where we go, it would take three to six months." He also confirmed the company is "modelling" for such a move.

Kunze-Concewitz also told Bloomberg the company is stockpiling products in the UK ahead of the country's departure from the EU at the end of this month. "We should be able to weather three to six months, depending on the brand," he said.

To view Kunze-Concewitz's interview with Bloomberg, click here.

Why Carlsberg's time is now, why Q3 is set fair for drinks and why spirits should learn from Neil Woodford - The just-drinks Analyst

Sectors: Legislation, Spirits

Companies: Gruppo Campari

Expert Analysis

Spirits in the United States

Spirits in the United States

Spirits in the United States...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Could 'delocalisation' signal the death of provenance in spirits? - Editor's Viewpoint

Could 'delocalisation' signal the death of provenance in spirits? - Editor's Viewpoint...

Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on vodka's US problem, Forty Creek's upcoming expansion and cannabis hurdles

Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on vodka's US problem, Forty Creek's upcoming expansion and ca...

How did Campari perform in H1 2019? - results data

How did Campari perform in H1 2019? - results data...

The Jamaica effect - How Appleton Estate is premiumising rum - Interview, Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Part I

The Jamaica effect - How Appleton Estate is premiumising rum - Interview, Campari Group CEO Bob Kunz...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?