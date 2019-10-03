Campari Group mulls shifting spirits production to US - report

The head of Campari Group is considering the "delocalising" of production of some of its spirits brands as a method of dealing with the pending tariff increases on some European Union exports to the US.

Late yesterday, the US Government announced which products from the European Union will be hit with import tariffs. The move, which could see the US collect up to US$10bn, follows the World Trade Organisation's ruling after the EU was found to have given subsidies to European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the same day as the announcement, Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz suggested that moving production of some of the company's spirits into the US was under consideration.

"Clearly, these trade wars [between the EU and the US] are slowing economic growth - investment decisions are being postponed, consumption is slowing down," Kunze-Concewitz said. "If the tariffs are really high, then we might have to look at delocalising production and going elsewhere. If they're acceptable, we'll pass on the pricing to consumers."

When asked how long Campari would need to move production of brands such as Aperol into the US, Kunze-Concewitz replied: "Depending on where we go, it would take three to six months." He also confirmed the company is "modelling" for such a move.

Kunze-Concewitz also told Bloomberg the company is stockpiling products in the UK ahead of the country's departure from the EU at the end of this month. "We should be able to weather three to six months, depending on the brand," he said.

