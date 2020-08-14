Burlington Drinks’ Bush Rum range - Product Launch - Rum in the UK data

Market research
Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry
Burlington Drinks' The Bush Rum Co's range
Category - Spirits, rum, 37.5% abv
Available - From this month
Location - The UK
Price - SRP of GBP22 (US$28,80) per 70cl bottle
UK firm Burlington Drinks has lined up the release of two expressions under the brand name Bush Rum.
Bush Rum Original Spiced has a Guyanan rum base blended with ginger and cinnamon, while Bush Rum Mango takes its spiced sibling and mixes it with distilled mangoes. Both expressions are available online through grocery delivery company Ocado, as well as via the brand's website.
The company claims that Bush Rum is the first rum brand to use a totally recycled glass bottle.
"The 100% recycled glass bottles could contain glass from a beer, wine or spirit bottle you recently recycled," said Bush Rum's brand manager, Rosie Thomas. "Each has a slightly different colouring, shape or scratch on it, and a story to tell."
In March, William Grant & Sons launched a flavoured extension to its Sailor Jerry spiced rum brand.
Rum in the UK - Volume Trends 2014 - 2023
|Dark Rum
|Light Rum
|2014
|1.077
|1.592
|2015
|1.138
|1.699
|2016
|1.221
|1.847
|2017
|1.283
|1.957
|2018
|1.352
|2.08
|2019
|1.417
|2.195
|2020
|1.489
|2.323
|2021
|1.557
|2.445
|2022
|1.621
|2.557
|2023
|1.678
|2.657
Source: Company results
The healthy performance of light and dark rum in the UK is set to continue in the coming years. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes for light rum in the country went from 1.6m cases in 2014 to 2.2m last year - a 38% jump. Dark rum, meanwhile, has registered a 32% volumes leap in the same period, registering volumes of 1.1m cases in 2014 to 1.4m in 2019. Looking forward, GlobalData estimates light rum volumes will approach 3m cases in 2023 while dark rum will almost hit 2m.
Why rum producers should ignore their past to win in the future - Click here for a just-drinks comment