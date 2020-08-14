Burlington Drinks’ Bush Rum range - Product Launch - Rum in the UK data

Burlington Drinks' The Bush Rum Co's range

Bush Rum Original Spiced and Bush Rum Mango

Category - Spirits, rum, 37.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK

Price - SRP of GBP22 (US$28,80) per 70cl bottle

UK firm Burlington Drinks has lined up the release of two expressions under the brand name Bush Rum.

Bush Rum Original Spiced has a Guyanan rum base blended with ginger and cinnamon, while Bush Rum Mango takes its spiced sibling and mixes it with distilled mangoes. Both expressions are available online through grocery delivery company Ocado, as well as via the brand's website.

The company claims that Bush Rum is the first rum brand to use a totally recycled glass bottle.

"The 100% recycled glass bottles could contain glass from a beer, wine or spirit bottle you recently recycled," said Bush Rum's brand manager, Rosie Thomas. "Each has a slightly different colouring, shape or scratch on it, and a story to tell."

In March, William Grant & Sons launched a flavoured extension to its Sailor Jerry spiced rum brand.

Rum in the UK - Volume Trends 2014 - 2023 Dark Rum Light Rum 2014 1.077 1.592 2015 1.138 1.699 2016 1.221 1.847 2017 1.283 1.957 2018 1.352 2.08 2019 1.417 2.195 2020 1.489 2.323 2021 1.557 2.445 2022 1.621 2.557 2023 1.678 2.657 Source: Company results

The healthy performance of light and dark rum in the UK is set to continue in the coming years. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes for light rum in the country went from 1.6m cases in 2014 to 2.2m last year - a 38% jump. Dark rum, meanwhile, has registered a 32% volumes leap in the same period, registering volumes of 1.1m cases in 2014 to 1.4m in 2019. Looking forward, GlobalData estimates light rum volumes will approach 3m cases in 2023 while dark rum will almost hit 2m.

Why rum producers should ignore their past to win in the future - Click here for a just-drinks comment