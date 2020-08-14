News

Burlington Drinks’ Bush Rum range - Product Launch - Rum in the UK data

14 August 2020

Burlington Drinks' The Bush Rum Co's range

Category - Spirits, rum, 37.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK

Price - SRP of GBP22 (US$28,80) per 70cl bottle

UK firm Burlington Drinks has lined up the release of two expressions under the brand name Bush Rum.

Bush Rum Original Spiced has a Guyanan rum base blended with ginger and cinnamon, while Bush Rum Mango takes its spiced sibling and mixes it with distilled mangoes. Both expressions are available online through grocery delivery company Ocado, as well as via the brand's website.

The company claims that Bush Rum is the first rum brand to use a totally recycled glass bottle.

"The 100% recycled glass bottles could contain glass from a beer, wine or spirit bottle you recently recycled," said Bush Rum's brand manager, Rosie Thomas. "Each has a slightly different colouring, shape or scratch on it, and a story to tell." 

In March, William Grant & Sons launched a flavoured extension to its Sailor Jerry spiced rum brand.

Rum in the UK - Volume Trends 2014 - 2023

Dark RumLight Rum
20141.0771.592
20151.1381.699
20161.2211.847
20171.2831.957
20181.3522.08
20191.4172.195
20201.4892.323
20211.5572.445
20221.6212.557
20231.6782.657

Source: Company results

The healthy performance of light and dark rum in the UK is set to continue in the coming years. According to figures from GlobalData, volumes for light rum in the country went from 1.6m cases in 2014 to 2.2m last year - a 38% jump. Dark rum, meanwhile, has registered a 32% volumes leap in the same period, registering volumes of 1.1m cases in 2014 to 1.4m in 2019. Looking forward, GlobalData estimates light rum volumes will approach 3m cases in 2023 while dark rum will almost hit 2m.

Why rum producers should ignore their past to win in the future - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: William Grant & Sons

Expert Analysis

Country Profile: Spirits in the UK

Country Profile: Spirits in the UK

The spirits sector in the UK is led by the vodka category in both value and volume terms in 2017, while the tequila & mezcal category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during...

VIEW REPORT

