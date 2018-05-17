The private-equity firm behind Harvest Hill Beverage Co, Brynwood Partners, has merged its newly-acquired Carolina Beverage Group with Minnesota's Cold Spring Brewing Co in the US, to create a new national third-party producer.

Brynwood said today Cold Spring has bought 100% of the stock of Carolina Beverage Group from SunTx Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. The two companies have now been combined to form one of the largest US contract manufacturers in the beverage sector, according to Brynwood.

The new company retains the name of Carolina Beverage Group and will be headquartered out of Charlotte, North Carolina. It will produce contract beverages including energy drinks, sparkling waters, flavoured malt beverages and craft beers from its three production sites for a number of clients. It will also handle private-label beverages for US retailers.

"We are excited about the opportunity to create a company with a significant manufacturing footprint in the value-added beverage space that will strengthen our ability to service both national branded and retail customers with innovative products in flexible packaging solutions." said Brynwood CEO Henk Hartong. "Value-added manufacturing is an important sector and an area that Brynwood continues to make significant investments in."

Brynwood bought Cold Spring Brewing Co last year, taking control of its soft drinks and beer operations. Founded in 1874, it is one of the oldest beverage manufacturing plants in the US.

Harvest Hill was formed in 2015 by Brynwood Partners to combine its beverage interests. The private-equity group bought the Juicy Juice business from Nestlé USA in July 2014 and the American Beverage Corp, owner of the Little Hug fruit juice range, in 2015.