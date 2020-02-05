Bruno Andreu’s Coquelicot organic wines and Elixir Rosé - Product Launch

Bruno Andreu's Coquelicot organic wines and Elixir Rosé

The Coquelicot range will initially include a Pinot Noir and a Viognier

Category - Wine, France, organic

Available - From this week

Location - World-wide

Price - Not specified

Export-focused former Languedoc wine grower Bruno Andreu has launched a two-strong range of organic wines and a rosé from the south of France.

Andreu said the Coquelicot (French for poppy) range would initially include a Pinot Noir (2,900 bottles) and a Viognier (3,200 bottles), marketed as Vins de France with no oak ageing. He plans to extend the range to include other grape varieties, including Aramon, Alicante Bouschet and Clairette.

Meanwhile, Andreu has also launched Elixir, a Pays d'Oc IGP 2019 Syrah, which will join the Maison Bruno Andreu range and will be aimed at Horeca (hotel, restaurant and cafe) channels and top-end restaurants.

The company, which currently exports 98% of its wines, plans to expand into Horeca channels in France and online sales in 2020, aiming for this to account for 20% of its business in the long term.

What's coming up in wine in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead - comment