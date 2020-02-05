News

Bruno Andreu’s Coquelicot organic wines and Elixir Rosé - Product Launch

5 February 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

The Super Bowl 2020 drinks ad showdown - Focus

How slowing H1 growth could shape Diageo's future

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Why premium RTD tea could be a soft drinks winner

Fever-Tree names Jeremy Kanter as CMO

Coronavirus impact to last months - forecast

William Grant & Sons’ Hendrick’s Lunar Gin - NPD

Amber recruits another ex-Pernod exec

Constellation buys Press hard seltzer stake
MORE

Bruno Andreu's Coquelicot organic wines and Elixir Rosé

The Coquelicot range will initially include a Pinot Noir and a Viognier

The Coquelicot range will initially include a Pinot Noir and a Viognier

Category - Wine, France, organic

Available - From this week

Location - World-wide

Price - Not specified

Export-focused former Languedoc wine grower Bruno Andreu has launched a two-strong range of organic wines and a rosé from the south of France.

Andreu said the Coquelicot (French for poppy) range would initially include a Pinot Noir (2,900 bottles) and a Viognier (3,200 bottles), marketed as Vins de France with no oak ageing. He plans to extend the range to include other grape varieties, including Aramon, Alicante Bouschet and Clairette.

Meanwhile, Andreu has also launched Elixir, a Pays d'Oc IGP 2019 Syrah, which will join the Maison Bruno Andreu range and will be aimed at Horeca (hotel, restaurant and cafe) channels and top-end restaurants.

The company, which currently exports 98% of its wines, plans to expand into Horeca channels in France and online sales in 2020, aiming for this to account for 20% of its business in the long term.

What's coming up in wine in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead - comment

Sectors: Product launches, Wine

Related Content

"Gin as a category is hot and Bulldog is a hot brand" - Interview, Gruppo Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Conc...

Focus - The World Cup and South Africa's wine industry

Focus - The World Cup and South Africa's wine industry...

William Grant & Sons' Glenfiddich 1975 Vintage Cask single malt Scotch - Product Launch

William Grant & Sons' Glenfiddich 1975 Vintage Cask single malt Scotch - Product Launch...

Bacardi's Bombay Sapphire & Tonic RTD - Product Launch

Bacardi's Bombay Sapphire & Tonic RTD - Product Launch...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?