News

Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked - Product Launch

25 January 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will be Pernod Ricard's priorities?

The biggest global risks facing drinks co's in '19

Pernod Ricard Performance Trends 2014-2018 - data

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Pernod cuts headcount in S Korea

Treasury Wine Estates COO Robert Foye departs

Suntory halts six Japanese whisky SKUs

Pernod Ricard creates new boardroom role
MORE

Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Brown-Formans Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 45.2% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, via the Woodford Reserve Distillery

Price - US$49.99 per 37.5cl bottle

Brown-Forman has released the 2019 iteration of its Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked whiskey. The expression debuted in 2015 and is released each January.

This year's limited-edition Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is the result of finishing Woodford Reserve Bourbon for two years in a second barrel that is heavily toasted and lightly charred. The brand's Double Oaked expression is aged for one year in the second barrel.

"The extra year in the new barrel creates a Bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish," the company said.

Woodford Reserve has been a star performer for Brown-Forman in recent years. In its fiscal-2018 results, the company said Woodford Reserve had delivered "strong" double-digit sales gains in the US. Overall, the brand was up 23% in volumes and 22% in sales, compared to fiscal-2017.

What's coming up in brown spirits in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' predictions for the year ahead

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Brown-Forman

Related Content

Brown-Forman Q3 fiscal-2018 results - Preview

Brown-Forman Q3 fiscal-2018 results - Preview...

How did global tariffs affect Brown-Forman's H1? - results data

How did global tariffs affect Brown-Forman's H1? - results data...

Brown-Forman YTD 2017 performance by market, brand - results data

Brown-Forman YTD 2017 performance by market, brand - results data...

Optimistic Brown-Forman holds back on price increases as US tariff talks continue

Optimistic Brown-Forman holds back on price increases as US tariff talks continue...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?