Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked - Product Launch

Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 45.2% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, via the Woodford Reserve Distillery

Price - US$49.99 per 37.5cl bottle

Brown-Forman has released the 2019 iteration of its Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked whiskey. The expression debuted in 2015 and is released each January.

This year's limited-edition Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is the result of finishing Woodford Reserve Bourbon for two years in a second barrel that is heavily toasted and lightly charred. The brand's Double Oaked expression is aged for one year in the second barrel.

"The extra year in the new barrel creates a Bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish," the company said.

Woodford Reserve has been a star performer for Brown-Forman in recent years. In its fiscal-2018 results, the company said Woodford Reserve had delivered "strong" double-digit sales gains in the US. Overall, the brand was up 23% in volumes and 22% in sales, compared to fiscal-2017.

