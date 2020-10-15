News

Brown-Forman’s Herradura Legend añejo Tequila - Product Launch

15 October 2020

Brown-Forman's Herradura Legend Añejo Tequila

Herradura Legend rolls out to selected US markets this week

Category - Spirits, Tequila, añejo, 40% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US, rolling out to New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Oregon, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina

Price - SRP of US$125 per 75cl bottle

Brown-Forman has launched what the group claims is a "first of its kind" ultra-premium Tequila under its Herradura brand, aged in deeply-grooved and heavily-charred oak barrels.

Herradura Legend is an añejo Tequila which has spent 14 months in new American white oak barrels. The heavy char and deep grooves are said to give the Tequila heavier toasted oak flavours as it ages, along with a deep colour.

Priced at US$125 for a 75cl bottle, the iteration is available this month in selected US markets, and is the first release from Karinna Enriquez Hurtado, master taster at Casa Herradura in Amatitán.

"As luxury Tequila continues to grow in popularity in the US, and as consumers continue to embrace crafted, elevated and more luxury experiences from their homes, Legend is uniquely positioned to become your go-to special occasion Tequila," said Jennifer Simmonds, senior brand & integration manager for Herradura.

Herradura's sales fell 16% in the first quarter of Brown-Forman's current fiscal year, the company said last month.

How COVID is opening up aged spirits to a whole new world - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

