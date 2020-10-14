Brown-Forman's Glenglassaugh Coastal Casks collection - Product Launch

Brown-Forman's Glenglassaugh Coastal Casks collection

The ten bottlings from Glenglassaugh are all presented at cask strength

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Highlands, single malts, 51.1% to 57.9% abvs

Available - From this month

Location - Available worldwide, full details below

Price - UK equivalent of between GBP89 (US$116) and GBP99 per bottle

Glenglassaugh Distillery is lining up the global release of ten limited-edition single malts aged between ten and eleven years old.

The Coastal Casks series of Scotch whiskies represent the oldest expressions so far from Glenglassaugh, which restarted production in 2008. The distiller, which was inherited by Brown-Forman through its purchase of The BenRiach Distillery Co four years ago, will send different cask bottlings to different markets across the world.

The range comprises:

Cask R11-008-1 - 11 years old, 54.7% abv, for Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, the Middle East and Africa

Cask 957 - Ten years old, 57.9% abv, for Poland and Eastern Europe

Cask 888 - Ten years old, 56.7% abv, for South-East Asia

Cask 7497 - 11 years old, 55.8% abv, for China, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong

Cask 559 - Ten years old, 55.9% abv, for the UK

Cask 1830 - 11 years old, 55.4% abv, for Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the Nordics

Cask 1346 - Ten years old, 54.7% abv, available exclusively at the distillery

Cask 1138 - 11 years old, 55.7% abv, for Taiwan

Cask 2428 - Ten years old, 57.8% abv, for France, Italy, Iberia, Mediterranean

Cask R12-213-1 - 11 years old, 51.1% abv, for the US

"No matter what is happening in the world around us, each day the surf rolls in on Sandend Bay and the invigorating North Sea air passes through our coastal distillery and warehouses," said master distiller Rachel Barrie. "That's the beauty of Glenglassaugh's coastal casks, each truly a distillation of nature's elements, come wind, rain or shine."

Glenglassaugh was mothballed by former owner Edrington in 1986 before being bought privately by a group funded by Netherlands-based investment company Scaent Group in early-2008.

