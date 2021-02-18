News

Brown-Forman to ramp up Bourbon capacity with US$95m distillery expansion

18 February 2021

Brown-Forman is to double the capacity of its Kentucky Bourbon distillery to meet growing demand for American whiskey.

Brown-Forman owns a number of Bourbon brands including Old Forester

The US$95m expansion of the Louisville site is expected to take more than two years to complete. The distillery produces liquid for Brown-Forman's Bourbon brands including Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

The site will remain fully operational during the expansion work.

"This expansion will allow us to increase production, improve efficiency and enhance the workspace so we can continue bringing whiskey, made right here in Louisville, Kentucky, to the world," Brown-Forman chief production & sustainability officer Alex Alvarez said.

Brown-Forman acquired the distillery in 1940.

The expansion is the latest in a string of operational changes undertaken by Brown-Forman already this year, including the announcement it would self-distribute in the UK, Belgium and Luxembourg.

What's coming up in unaged spirits in 2021? - Predictions for the Year Ahead - click here for a just-drinks comment

