Brown-Forman puts focus on Europe in business restructure

Brown-Forman has created a new reporting region for Europe in a structural shake-up of its operations.

Brown-Forman will break out Europe into its own reporting region

Brown-Forman Europe will represent major European markets including the UK, France and Germany, the group said today. Previously, Europe was part of Brown Forman's International reporting region.

The company has also created Brown-Forman Emerging International to replace the rest of its International division. Prior to today's changes, Brown-Forman was made up of two regions - US/Canada and International. US/Canada will remain, leaving three reporting regions in total.

The changes take place on 1 August.

Marshall Farrer has been named president of Brown-Forman Europe with Thomas Hinrichs heading up Emerging International. Farrer currently leads Brown-Forman's Global Travel Retail unit. Hinrichs is Brown-Forman International president.

"As we seek to deliver balanced geographic growth with competitive routes to consumers, we must have an agile and simplified organisational structure," said CEO Lawson Whiting.

In results posted yesterday, the US-based spirits group delivered flat sales from the 12 months to the end of April - with Q4 sales sliding 10%.

Brown-Forman's Chambord write-down signals tough times ahead for back-bar stalwarts - Click here for a just-drinks comment