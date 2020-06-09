Brown-Forman fiscal-2020 - Sales flat as on-premise closures hit Chambord - results data

Fourth-quarter sales fall 10% to US$709m

Sales from 12 months to end of April come in flat at $3.36bn

US sales up 5% in fiscal-2020, international and emerging groupings both dip 1%

Jack Daniel's portfolio also flat in 12 months

Brown-Forman has closed out its fiscal-2020 with a double-digit sales slide in the fourth quarter, resulting in a flat top-line for the 12-month period.

Hoping to build on the 3% sales lift reported from the first nine months, Brown-Forman today reported a 10% slide in the three months to the end of April. The group will be disappointed that it just missed its full-year growth forecast, issued in March, of low single-digits.

Brown-Forman Fiscal-2020 - Sales versus 2019 - reported 2019 2020 Fourth Quarter 744 709 Third Quarter 904 899 Second Quarter 910 989 First Quarter 766 766 Source: Company results

In reported terms, as detailed above, the 5% fall in Q4 was countered by a full-year sales lift of 1%.

Flagship brand Jack Daniel's saw sales of its stalwart Tennessee Whiskey decline by 4% in the 12 months, although October's launch in the US of the portfolio's apple variant boosted the JD roster: Overall, the Jack Daniel's portfolio came in flat. In premium Bourbon, meanwhile, the company continued its healthy showing as Woodford Reserve broke the 1m-case barrier. The brand grew sales by 19% in the year, with stablemate Old Forester delivering an "even stronger" growth rate.

The major loser for Brown-Forman, however, was Finlandia, which saw its 7% fall in nine-month sales grow to -12% for the full year.

Brown-Forman fiscal-2020 - Brand Performance vs 2019 Brand Volumes Reported Sales Organic Sales Jack Daniel's Family +2% +1% --- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey -3% -3% -4% Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey +6% +3% +5% Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire -1% -4% -3% Jack Daniel's RTD/RTP +4% +6% +7% Gentleman Jack +7% +5% +7% Woodford Reserve +20% +23% +19% Vodka (Finlandia) -9% -13% -12% El Jimador -3% +8% +5% Herradura +1% +11% +7% All other brands -1% --- -1% Other non-branded --- -30% -29% Total Portfolio -1% +1% --- Source: Company results

Turning to market groupings, the company's domestic market, which is also its largest, posted a 5% sales lift although the rate slowed towards the end of the year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. Mexico, the group's biggest contributor to the 'emerging' group of markets, was down 7% in fiscal-2020 thanks not only to COVID-19 but also to a "recessionary economy".

In 'developed international', the UK slid 8% on what Brown-Forman described as "unfavourable channel and size mix and short-term disruptions from changes to our promotional strategy". Finally, Global Travel Retail sales tumbled by 10%.

Also in today's announcement was new of an impairment on the Chambord liqueur brand. The $13m non-cash charge is a result of Chambord's on-premise focus, Brown-Forman said, with the ongoing global closure of the sales channel expected to hit the brand particularly hard in fiscal-2021.

CEO Lawson Whiting

"Brown-Forman has endured and prevailed through many challenges over the last 150 years. We believe we are well-positioned to successfully navigate the environment we face today and emerge stronger thanks to the continued support of our shareholders, including the Brown family, our healthy balance sheet, the resilience of our people, and the strength of our brands."

CFO Jane Morreau

"COVID-19 began to affect our performance in the middle of March and continued throughout April as both on-premise, representing approximately 20% of our business globally, and Travel Retail channels essentially came to a halt.

"We experienced strong growth in the off-premise (based on syndicated takeaway data) and e-Premise channels across most of our developed markets as country lockdowns and government restrictions took hold reflecting both an increase in at-home consumption and some pantry loading."

The group closed out today's results with the decision not to supply guidance for the current fiscal year, echoing almost all of its peers.

To view Brown-Forman's official full-year results statement, click here.

