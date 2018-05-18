Brown-Forman drops Campari Group for Gruppo Montenegro in Italy
By Olly Wehring | 18 May 2018
Gruppo Montenegro is also a spirits brand owner in its own right
Brown-Forman has switched distributors in Italy, with Gruppo Montenegro taking over from Campari Group in the country.
The tie-up, announced earlier this week, sees the Italian food and spirits group handle the distribution of Jack Daniel's, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Jack&Cola and Finlandia Vodka. The move took effect at the start of this month, as Brown-Forman called time on its partnership in Italy with Campari, which started in 2005.
Details behind the reasons for the move were not immediately available.
"This is a key milestone in our ambitious project aimed at further strengthening our commercial organisation in Italy, which can today rely on an excellent, well-developed sales network, together with a synergistic and comprehensive portfolio of products across all key spirit categories," said Sergio Fava, director of Montenegro's spirits division.
"With this partnership, our critical mass is set to increase significantly both in terms of quality and quantity, establishing Gruppo Montenegro as one of the top spirits companies in the Italian market."
Brown-Forman's country manager in Italy, Agnieszka Przybylek, added: "I would like to thank Campari Group for their 13 years' collaboration and their contribution to developing our family of brands in Italy."
Montengro owns Amaro Montenegro - Italy's biggest-selling liqueur - Vecchia Romagna brandy and Rosso Antico vermouth. The group also distributes Cuervo's spirits brands in the country.
