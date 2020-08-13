News

Brown-Forman agrees Finlandia production extension with Altia

13 August 2020

Altia has secured an extension to its production arrangement for Brown-Forman's Finlandia vodka brand.

Sixteen years after divesting the brand to Brown-Forman, Altia today confirmed that it will continue to produce the vodka for the US-based spirits group for a further ten years. The current deal between the two runs until 2025, meaning Altia will handle production up to 2035.

Altia, which handles Brown-Forman's distribution in the Nordic countries, distils and bottles Finlandia in its home market of Finland.

"We are thrilled to prolong our long-term strategic relationship with Brown-Forman," said Altia senior VP Hannu Tuominen. "By leveraging each other's competencies and experience, we can continuously improve our supply chain processes and excel in the service, quality and efficiency targets set together. We also want to ensure the most sustainable service available, aiming at carbon-neutral production by 2025."

Brown-Forman's chief production & sustainability officer, Alex Alvarez, added: "With sustainability growing in importance it is crucial to have a partner with a strong emphasis on environmental issues. Altia is a forerunner in sustainability and it's distillery producing grain spirit for Finlandia Vodka is based entirely on circular economy, with a 99.9% waste recycling rate and its own bio-power plant."

The two companies initially ran Finlandia Vodka Worldwide, before Brown-Forman acquired majority control of the joint-venture in 2002. The US company bought out Altia two years later.

Why the spirits category offers hope for the on-premise - Click here for a just-drinks comment

