News

Britvic takes London Essence Co mixers to US

28 March 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Budweiser Brewing Group - The end of A-B InBev?

Why white spirits should play the brand home card

A-B InBev - getting ready for Heineken in China?

Carlsberg's priorities for the years ahead

Why Aperol's crown is worth fighting over

Pernod gives Absolut Elyx pack makeover - data

Beam Suntory redraws international region

How did Fever-Tree perform in 2018? - data

A-B InBev pushes Budweiser in UK name-change

Beam Suntory and Suntory Holdings H1 results
MORE

Britvic's adult beverage unit, Wisehead Productions, has launched its range of high-end mixers in the US.

The London Essence Co range first launched in 2016

The London Essence Co range first launched in 2016

The company confirmed earlier this week that its London Essence Co mixers have rolled out in New York City, with plans for expansion elsewhere in the country "coming soon". The mixers are being seeded in well-known venues in the city, including Broken Shaker and L'atelier de Joel Robuchon.

The range includes Grapefruit & Rosemary Tonic Water, Bitter Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water, Perfectly Spiced Ginger Beer, Delicate London Ginger Ale and Classic London Tonic Water.

The London Essence Co first launched in 2016 as an on-premise-only range of stevia-and-sugar-based spirits mixers.

The brand will be competing in the US with Fever-Tree. In full-year 2018 results, released this week, Fever-Tree saw sales in the US market jump by 21%. The company, which moved to wholly-owned operations in the market in June, described the premium mixers segment in the US as "relatively immature".

Where to position cannabis-infused soft drinks for the greatest success - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Spirits, The on-trade

Companies: Britvic

Related Content

The Coca-Cola Co takes on Fever-Tree with new Schweppes 1783 mixer range

The Coca-Cola Co takes on Fever-Tree with new Schweppes 1783 mixer range...

Sugar concerns take hold in UK on-premise - Britvic

Sugar concerns take hold in UK on-premise - Britvic...

"The way to drive dark spirits is to make them accessible. And accessible means mixed" - Interview, ...

"Don’t expect triple-digit growth to continue" - Fever-Tree CEO...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?