Britvic takes London Essence Co mixers to US

Britvic's adult beverage unit, Wisehead Productions, has launched its range of high-end mixers in the US.

The London Essence Co range first launched in 2016

The company confirmed earlier this week that its London Essence Co mixers have rolled out in New York City, with plans for expansion elsewhere in the country "coming soon". The mixers are being seeded in well-known venues in the city, including Broken Shaker and L'atelier de Joel Robuchon.

The range includes Grapefruit & Rosemary Tonic Water, Bitter Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water, Perfectly Spiced Ginger Beer, Delicate London Ginger Ale and Classic London Tonic Water.

The London Essence Co first launched in 2016 as an on-premise-only range of stevia-and-sugar-based spirits mixers.

The brand will be competing in the US with Fever-Tree. In full-year 2018 results, released this week, Fever-Tree saw sales in the US market jump by 21%. The company, which moved to wholly-owned operations in the market in June, described the premium mixers segment in the US as "relatively immature".

Where to position cannabis-infused soft drinks for the greatest success - Click here for a just-drinks comment