Britvic names Bruce Dallas as UK marketing head
By Andy Morton | 19 July 2018
Bruce Dallas has held senior marketing roles at Diageo, Unilever and Robertson’s Foods
Britvic has appointed a new marketing director for its UK unit.
Bruce Dallas takes on the role with immediate effect, Britvic said this week. He replaces Kevin McNair, who is stepping down after three years with the company.
A Britvic spokesperson did not comment on the reason for McNair's departure or his future plans.
Dallas takes on the new role after two years as Britvic's GB brand director for carbonates. Prior to joining the group, he held senior international marketing roles at Diageo, Unilever and Robertson's Foods.
CMO Matt Barwell said: "Bruce is a highly-skilled and experienced marketer and we are delighted to welcome him into this role."
Barwell thanked McNair for his time at Britvic. "We wish him all the best for the future," the CMO continued.
Britvic is battling industrial action at its soon-to-close Norwich plant. Trade union GMB has announced 18 days of industrial action following what it called a breakdown in talks over redundancy payments.
