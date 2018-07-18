Britvic, which owns the Robinsons brand, is expected to close the Norwich plant next year

UK-based soft drinks maker Britvic has warned that upcoming strikes will not change its stance on redundancy payouts at its soon-to-close Norwich plant.

Trade union GMB yesterday announced 18 days of industrial action following what it called a break-down in talks over redundancy payments for factory staff. The move follows smaller actions by the union, including last week leafleting guests at the Britvic-sponsored Wimbledon tennis championships.

However, Britvic, which announced the closure of the Norwich factory with the loss of 242 jobs in December, said the strikes will be ineffective.

"Taking industrial action will not achieve larger enhanced redundancy payments," the company said, adding that the proposed redundancy package is already "substantially larger than the amount we are legally obliged to pay".

GMB said its members were forced into taking action by Britvic's "continuing refusal" to meet to resolve the dispute.

"It is clear that Britvic have no concern for the well-being of their employees and the significant stress and anxiety our members are suffering due to the company's refusal to meet with GMB," the union continued.

The Norwich factory is expected to close next year, with production shifting to plants in Rugby, East London, and Leeds. Britvic claims the move will improve efficiency and productivity, and it follows the implementation in 2015 of a three-year, GBP240m (US$321m) investment plan for the company's UK operations.