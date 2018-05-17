Brick Brewing Co's Chudleigh's Orchard Cider

Brick Brewing Co's Chudleigh's Orchard Cider

Category - Cider, 5.3%-abv

Available - From this month

Location - Ontario, Canada

Price - TBC

Brick Brewing Co has launched a co-branded cider a year after signing a licensing deal with Ontario dessert firm Chudleigh's. ?Chudleigh's Orchard Cider will be available in Ontario and leverages consumer recognition of Chudleigh's apple farm in the province.

The release follows Brick Brewing announcing a partnership with Chudleigh's in June last year.

"Most everyone who lives in Southern Ontario either knows or has visited the incredible Chudleigh's family farm in Milton, Ontario - which is just a stone's throw from our brewery in Kitchener-Waterloo," said Brick CEO George Croft. "The feeling you get from that farm is what we wanted to be true to in this Orchard Cider."

Brick's deal with Chudleigh's was for an initial ten-year term, with provisions for an extension. Brick said it would work with the company, which supplies desserts across North America, on product development, recipes and packaging.