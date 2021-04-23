News

Brewgooder launches interactive cans that unlock global water donations

23 April 2021

Scottish brewer and social enterprise Brewgooder has created an interactive beer can that donates drinking water to people in need.

Brewgooder has launched a can with a QR code that donates to charity

The Glasgow company developed the smart packaging in collaboration with Charity: Water, a non-profit organisation aiming to provide clean drinking water worldwide. Each can features a QR code that, when scanned, 'unlocks' 33 litres of drinking water for the foundation's use. 

Consumers can track their water donations through the Brewgooder website. The first beer to feature the QR code packaging is Magic:Ratio, a 4.1%-abv passionfruit IPA.

"Brewgooder was founded on the belief that beer has the power to change the world," said company co-founder James Hughes. "I'm so proud to be able to share our latest innovation and I'm confident that putting the real-world impact of every purchase into the hands of the people we will inspire a generation of beer fans to support projects that directly positively impact the lives of those who need it most."

Last year, Brewgooder partnered with UK brewer Wild Beer to launch a beer that uses no water in its production process

Why craft beer is exploring the value market - very carefully - click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Environmental issues

