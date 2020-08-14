News

Braxton Brewing Co's Vive Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer - Product Launch

14 August 2020

Braxton Brewing Co's Vive Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer

Vive Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer will be available from next month

Category - Alcoholic sparkling water, 5% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The US, in selected markets

Price - SRP of US$9.99 per six-pack of 12oz (34.1cl) cans

US craft beer brewer Braxton Brewing Co is set to launch a Pumpkin Spice variant of its Vive hard seltzer brand in its home market.

Vive Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains 100 calories and 2g of carb. The 5% abv sparkling water will be available at Kroger outlets across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennesse.

"The thing that makes Vive so refreshingly different is in its flavour profile," said Braxton Brewing co-founder & CEO Jake Rouse. "There are few other products where a flavour profile and a customer base align so directly, that we wanted to be sure that we nailed the flavour."

Vive Hard Seltzer is available in eight other flavours, including Dragonfruit, Blood Orange, Black Raspberry and Grapefruit.

The Coca-Cola Co's hard seltzer launch is a statement of intent - Click here for a just-drinks comment

