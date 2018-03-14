Self-serve tech allows consumers to sample more drinks, thereby challenging brand loyalty, according to GlobalData

The rise of self-serve alcohol dispensing technology is likely to challenge brand loyalty among consumers, according to new research.

In a report released today, GlobalData said that the fledgling on-premise concept has the potential to disrupt the bar and restaurant industry by enabling consumers to dispense their own alcoholic drinks from taps. The innovation - which tracks consumer behaviour - presents both challenges and opportunities, according to GlobalData's 'ForeSights: Self-serve Alcoholic Beverage Dispensing Technology' report.

"Self-serve alcoholic beverage technology frees the consumer from having to wait for beverage service in a crowded situation," said Tom Vierhile, innovation insights director at GlobalData. "Once an establishment validates a consumer is of legal drinking age and is not over-served, it provides the consumer with a radio-frequency identification (RFID) card or bracelet to enable self-service of alcoholic beverages. The RFID system can link to a credit card for payment.

"The technology encourages sampling while tracking consumer behaviour at a granular level. Unlike with bottled products, a consumer does not have to commit to or purchase an entire bottle to try a new beverage."

According to GlobalData, the technology could have a much wider reach beyond the on-premise.

"Bars and restaurants have been the primary targets for self-serve alcoholic beverage technology," added Vierhile, "but new installations in supermarkets, hotels and other hospitality venues like cruise ships indicate that the concept may have broader application than first thought.

"Major brands may have to find new ways to encourage consumers to be brand-loyal in a climate that encourages sampling."