Blank Collective's Election Flavored Vodka - Product Launch

9 June 2020

Blank Collective's Election Flavored Vodka

Election Flavoured Vodka is available in blue and red variants

Category - Spirits, vodka, flavoured, 40% abv

Available - Pre-order from this week, shipping in August

Location - The US, available in selected states

Price - SRP of US$14.99 per 75cl bottle

A San Francisco-based start-up has lined up the release of two flavoured vodkas, poking fun at the presidential election in the US later this year.

Election Flavored Vodka, unveiled this week, comprises blueberry and raspberry variants, the former linked to Democrat presumptive nominee Joe Biden while the latter features a cartoon image of the Republican nominee and sitting US president, Donald Trump. Available for a limited period, the pair can be pre-ordered now.

Shipping will occur in August, with the brace available to consumers in states including California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

"Inspired by this year's highly-anticipated presidential race and its lacklustre pair of candidates, Election Flavored Vodka is available in two berry flavours: Raspberry Rage - a maga-nificent choice for those content with the status quo, and Bleeding Heart Blueberry - a refreshing option for those seeking change but without a ton of options," Blank Collective said. "Neither flavour is exceptional. But one must win."

Election will be backed by online activity, using the hashtag 'MEH2020'.

US voters head to the polls to elect their president on 3 November.

Why the spirits category offers hope for the on-premise - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

