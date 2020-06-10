News

Blake's Hard Cider's Lite Cider flavours - Product Launch

10 June 2020

Blake's Hard Cider's new Lite Cider flavours

Blakes Lite Cider is available in three new flavours

Blake's Lite Cider is available in three new flavours

Category - Cider, 5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available online through Blakeshardcider.com

Price - SRP of US$15.99 per 12-pack online and in Michigan. Prices vary by state

US cider company Blake's Hard Cider (BHC) has added three flavours to its namesake lower-calorie alcoholic cider range.

Mimosa, Strawberry-Kiwi and Melon join the existing Classic Apple, Mixed Berry and Mojito Lime variants. A spokesperson for the company said the flavours will be distributed in 15 states across the US.

The new additions contain 100 calories, four grams of carbs and one gram of sugar.

"Last year was our first year in this category and sales exceeded expectations," said BHC owner Andrew Blake. "Blake's fans appreciated an alternative to hard seltzer and a lower calorie offering."

What the beer category will look like, 12 months from now - Click here for a just-drinks comment

