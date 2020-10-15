News

BioSteel to use Canopy Growth's Constellation Brands connection for sports drink roll-out in US

15 October 2020

BioSteel is set to expand the availability of its namesake sports nutrition beverage brand in the US through a raft of distribution deals.

BioSteel was founded 11 years ago, adding a sports drink to its powders portfolio last year

The company, which added a ready-to-drink variant to its line of powders earlier this year, has teamed up with Manhattan Beer and Reyes Beer Division in the country. The former will handle distribution in 14 counties of Metro New York, with Reyes covering California and Florida.

BioSteel will also utilise the arrangement between majority owner Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands to increase coverage to other US states. Constellation has a 38.6% holding in Canopy Growth, which bought majority control of BioSteel last year.

The sports drink, available in 16.7oz (47.5cl) Tetra-Paks, comprises five variants - Mixed Berry, Blue Raspberry, White Freeze, Rainbow Twist and Peach Mango.

"For years, America's professional sports leagues have relied on BioSteel products to keep athletes hydrated, nourished and at the top of their games," said co-founder & co-CEO John Celenza. "Working with leaders like Reyes Beer Division, Manhattan Beer and many other partners will help propel sports' 'best-kept secret' to new heights and increase BioSteel's market share in key regions."

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein added: "By leveraging Constellation's vast distribution network within the beverage category, we are able to deliver BioSteel sport hydration beverages to consumers across the US."

The five-strong portfolio will go on sale in the off-premise channel of its new territories in December.

The rise of adaptogens - the continued evolution of health & wellness in soft drinks - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Forgot your password?