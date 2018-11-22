Biggar & Leith launches Spytail Ginger Rum in UK

US-based Biggar & Leith has rolled out the Spytail Ginger Rum brand to the UK market.

Spytail Ginger Rum is blended and bottled in Cognac

The New York-headquartered spirits merchant said this week that the brand, which is a blend of aged Caribbean rums, is now available via UK distributor When We Are Giants. The rum is blended and bottled at La Compagnie Bathysphere in the Cognac region of France.

The company said the ginger element is "based on a 19th century French recipe of infusing fresh ginger and spices in Cognac barrels".

Steven Pattison, co-founder of Drinksology, owners of When We Are Giants, said: "With, the rapidly growing interest in the rum category and consumers' love of rum, we have great confidence in the success of Spytail in both the on and off trade."

Biggar & Leith last month added a pink variant to its Malfy Italian gin portfolio in the US. When We Are Giants also handles Malfy in the UK market.

In June, Biggar & Leith poached Mark Teasdale, the former CEO of Proximo Spirits, to work alongside company founder - and former Proximo marketing executive - Elwyn Gladstone.

