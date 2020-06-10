News

Beverage rivals join forces for US$76m Brazil retail relief effort

10 June 2020

Beverage companies in Brazil including The Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo and Heineken are collaborating on a BRS370m (US$76m) rescue plan for small business owners.

The project aims to help kickstart Brazils small retailer channel as it restarts operations

'Movimento Nós', which means 'The We Movement', aims to support small retailers impacted by the coronavirus crises. According to local reports, 300,000 business will receive help with activations including safe reopenings and the replenishment of stock.

Participants also include AmBev, Nestle and Mondelez International.

Last week, Brazil's anti-trust authorities gave the project the green light after concerns were raised that the collaboration could endanger market conditions. Authorities ruled that the project, which will run until the end of October, did not break the country's anti-trust regulations.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defence said the project was an example of "cooperation among competing companies, adopted on an emergency basis, in order to overcome adversities resulting from a crisis situation".

Sectors: Beer & cider, Soft drinks, Spirits, Water, Wine

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken, Nestle, PepsiCo

Expert Analysis

Beer & Cider in Brazil

Beer & Cider in Brazil industry profile provides top- line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014- 18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains des...

VIEW REPORT

