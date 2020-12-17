BevCanna buys Naturo Group as Tilray, Aphria merge

Canadian cannabis beverage producer BevCanna has agreed to buy Naturo Group in a deal worth a reported CAD20m (US$15.7m).

BevCanna said it will have a diverse portfolio after the purchase of Naturo

BevCanna said today it will acquire Naturo, which makes the Trace line of plant-based mineral beverages and sparkling beverages, before 20 January. Confirmation of the deal comes a day after heavyweight Canadian cannabis producers Tilray and Aphria announced a merger reportedly worth CAD4.8bn.

Tilray is the cannabis partner of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

BevCanna said the purchase of Naturo, which does not operate in the cannabis beverages category, will give it the "most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and wellness products within both the cannabis and the plant-based categories".

The group also said the expanded entity will be the only fully-licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products.

BevCanna's CEO is Marcello Leone, who also founded Naturo. In an interview with BIV, Leone said he recused himself from the acquisition talks because of a potential conflict of interest. BIV also reported the purchase price for Naturo was CAD20m.

Meanwhile, the Tilray and Aphria merger will create the biggest global cannabis company with annual sales of US$685m. The companies said the combined venture will look to expand in cannabis beverages through US craft brewer SweetWater Brewing Co, which Aphria bought for US$300m last month.

Both deals are further signs of disruption in the cannabis beverage market, which has so far failed to match high expectations since Canada legalised recreational cannabis use on a federal basis.

Earlier this month, Canopy Growth, the cannabis partner of Constellation Brands, announced a new beverage head amid cost-cutting moves that include the closing of a number of production sites in Canada.

