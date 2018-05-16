London's Oxford Circus station will be strawberry scented in the Beefeater Pink activation

Pernod Ricard's UK unit has launched a scented out-of-home marketing push for the group's recently-released flavour extension of its Beefeater gin brand.

Beefeater Pink, which launched two months ago in 12 markets including the UK, is being promoted at one of London's busiest underground stations. Passengers travelling through Oxford Circus station will pass through corridors that have been taken over by the brand.

The posters, which also appear alongside an exit escalator at the station, will all be strawberry scented.

The "sensory brand experience", the financial details of which were not disclosed, will run for two weeks.

"Our main target is young Millennials aged 20-27," said Philip Ainsworth, Pernod's marketing director in the UK. "We want our marketing to be playful, fresh and as disruptive as possible. Posterscope and Exterion's idea of the first ever scented London Underground campaign met this brief perfectly."