Beam Suntory’s Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey - Product Launch

Beam Suntory's Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Irish, 43% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, for a limited - albeit unspecified - time

Price - SRP of US$44.99 per 75cl bottle

Beam Suntory's Kilbeggan Distilling Co has released a limited edition single pot still Irish whiskey in the US market. Kilbeggan Single Pot Still, announced this week, is produced using a mash of malted and unmalted barley along with 2.5% oats, an ingredient "inspired by recipes used at Kilbeggan distillery during the late 1800s".

Distillers in Ireland historically used a mix of malted and unmalted barley to make their whiskey, adding oats to aid filtration.

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still was double-distilled in Kilbeggan distillery's copper pot stills - one of which is claimed to be the world's oldest working whiskey pot still - and is the second limited release to be wholly distilled and matured at Kilbeggan following its restoration in 2010.

The latest iteration follows the release of Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye in November 2018.

Beam Suntory inherited Kilbeggan when former incarnation Beam Inc acquired Cooley Distillery eight years ago.

