News

Beam Suntory’s Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey - Product Launch

7 February 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

How slowing H1 growth could shape Diageo's future

The Super Bowl 2020 drinks ad showdown - focus

Why is Anheuser-Busch InBev losing its CFO?

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Fever-Tree names Jeremy Kanter as CMO

Coronavirus impact to last months - forecast

William Grant & Sons’ Hendrick’s Lunar Gin - NPD

Suntory clarifies Edrington intentions

Amber recruits another ex-Pernod exec
MORE

Beam Suntory's Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish whiskey

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Irish, 43% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, for a limited - albeit unspecified - time

Price - SRP of US$44.99 per 75cl bottle

Beam Suntory's Kilbeggan Distilling Co has released a limited edition single pot still Irish whiskey in the US market. Kilbeggan Single Pot Still, announced this week, is produced using a mash of malted and unmalted barley along with 2.5% oats, an ingredient "inspired by recipes used at Kilbeggan distillery during the late 1800s".

Distillers in Ireland historically used a mix of malted and unmalted barley to make their whiskey, adding oats to aid filtration.

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still was double-distilled in Kilbeggan distillery's copper pot stills - one of which is claimed to be the world's oldest working whiskey pot still - and is the second limited release to be wholly distilled and matured at Kilbeggan following its restoration in 2010.

The latest iteration follows the release of Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye in November 2018.

Beam Suntory inherited Kilbeggan when former incarnation Beam Inc acquired Cooley Distillery eight years ago.

"We need to pick our battles and identify where we want to grow on a scale basis"- just-drinks meets Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi 

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Beam Suntory Inc, Cooley Distillery

Expert Analysis

Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Global Whiskey (Spirits) Market - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Whiskey market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Jap...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"Taking pricing on your core trademarks is part of the premiumisation journey" - just-drinks meets B...

"We're a victim of the tariff war" - Beam Suntory CEO - just-drinks EXCLUSIVE...

"We need to pick our battles and identify where we want to grow on a scale basis"- just-drinks meets...

Why Irish whiskey must learn to manage its time - Comment

Why Irish whiskey must learn to manage its time - Comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?