Beam Suntory's Jim Beam Repeal Batch - Product Launch
By Olly Wehring | 19 September 2018
Beam Suntory's Jim Beam Repeal Batch
Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 43% abv
Available - From this month, for a limited - albeit unspecified - time
Location - The US, off-premise
Price - SRP of US$17.99 per 75cl bottle
Beam Suntory has unveiled a limited release addition to its Jim Beam portfolio to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition in the US. Launching in the coming days, Jim Beam Repeal Batch will be available in the US off-premise channel for a limited time.
The Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey has been aged for four years. The liquid has been non-chill filtered prior to maturing.
"For the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, we wanted to release a Bourbon inspired by our heritage," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation master distiller. "Jim Beam Repeal Batch pays tribute to all the generations of Beams that came before me."
The international whisk(e)y category looks poised to enjoy a rosy future, according to recent research from just-drinks and the IWSR. All of the top ten markets should grow their sales between now and 2021, with the top five - India, the US, Japan, Myanmar and Canada - all set to broadly reflect overall category growth.
Why the spirits category needs to rethink its future positioning - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
International whiskies insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
International whiskies insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
The international (non-Scotch) whiskey category is a vast, high-growth part of the global alcoholic drinks marketplace, totalling some 307m nine-litre cases in 2016. Of this figure, the Indian whisky ...read more
Sectors: Product launches, Spirits
Companies: Beam Suntory Inc
Most Popular
Insights
- Why spirits must rethink its future positioning
- Cannabis versatility an attratction for Coca-Cola?
- Cannabis creeps towards the mainstream
- Could hop-flavoured water break new ground? - NPD
- CCEP basks in 'total beverage' prospects
News
- Pernod Ricard to open Porn Star Martini house
- The Coca-Cola Co silent on cannabis link-up report
- Global trade war comes to drinks next week
- Suntory ready to raise European Bourbon prices
- Diageo's Bulleit lines up bartender 'test lab'
Market research
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Coffee in 2018: The New Era of Coffee Everywhere
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..