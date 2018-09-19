Beam Suntory's Jim Beam Repeal Batch

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 43% abv

Available - From this month, for a limited - albeit unspecified - time

Location - The US, off-premise

Price - SRP of US$17.99 per 75cl bottle

Beam Suntory has unveiled a limited release addition to its Jim Beam portfolio to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition in the US. Launching in the coming days, Jim Beam Repeal Batch will be available in the US off-premise channel for a limited time.

The Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey has been aged for four years. The liquid has been non-chill filtered prior to maturing.

"For the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, we wanted to release a Bourbon inspired by our heritage," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation master distiller. "Jim Beam Repeal Batch pays tribute to all the generations of Beams that came before me."

