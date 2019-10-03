Beam Suntory updates Auchentoshan portfolio in Global Travel Retail

Beam Suntory has refreshed the Global Travel Retail offerings from its Auchentoshan Scotch whisky brand.

Auchentoshan American Oak Reserve is one of the two new additions to the brand's GTR portfolio

The company said earlier this week it will discontinue the Heartwood and Springwood iterations of the single malt brand's GTR portfolio. Replacing the pair - and joining Auchentoshan Blood Oak - are American Oak Reserve and Dark Oak.

Heartwood and Springwood were released by Beam Suntory's Scotch unit, Morrison Bowmore, in 2012.

Launching this month in 30 airports, the updated GTR portfolio comprises:

Auchentoshan American Oak Reserve - 40% abv, RSP in the UK of GBP35.40 (US$43.50)

Auchentoshan Dark Oak - 40% abv, RSP of GBP53.40

Auchentoshan Blood Oak - 46% abv, RSP of GBP75.90

American Oak Reserve is aged for an unspecified period in first-fill Bourbon casks while Dark Oak, which also has no age statement, is matured in a combination of dark European oak used to mature Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez Sherry and Kentucky Bourbon casks.

All three will benefit from a pack refresh.

"The company's new brand positioning delivers on its purpose to resonate with a younger generation of drinker by redefining the single malt category," said Beam Suntory. "Auchentoshan's creative wrapper, 'Born & Raised in the City', depicts the progressive urban nature of the liquid for the younger generation of drinker and pays homage to the distillery's Glaswegian city roots."

Why the next chapter for Scotch whisky has its challenges - Click here for a just-drinks comment