Beam Suntory strengthens US tie-up with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Beam Suntory has expanded its distribution arrangement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in the US.

Southern Glazer's will handle Beam Suntory's US distribution in 43 states in the country

The spirits group has confirmed this week the addition of nine more markets to its existing 34-market relationship with Southern Glazer's. The new alignment, which takes effect from 1 April, will see Southern Glazer's represent Beam Suntory's entire portfolio of brands across 43 US markets for the next 11 years.

"Southern Glazer's has been a significant partner in the growth of our business for 33 years," said Greg Hughes, president for North America at Beam Suntory. "Our move to consolidate our business with Southern Glazer's is part of a larger strategic imperative to simplify our routes-to-market, get closer to customers and consumers and accelerate the premiumisation of our portfolio."

Southern Glazer's CEO Wayne Chaplin added: "Utilising our nationwide network and resources will significantly increase efficiencies for Beam Suntory and allow us to use economies of scale to achieve our joint business priorities."

Last week, Southern Glazer's announced the divestment of its Caribbean business, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of the Caribbean, to CC One Virgin Islands. The transaction was prompted by the company's decision to focus on its US and Canadian business.

