Beam Suntory poaches Heaven Hill master distiller in Maker's Mark shake-up
By Olly Wehring | 19 September 2018
The next master distiller for Maker's Mark is moving across from Bourbon rival Heaven Hill Distilleries
Beam Suntory has confirmed a raft of appointments among the senior production team for its Maker's Mark whiskey brand.
The group said late yesterday that the changes include the recruitment of the master distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery, one of its main rivals in the Bourbon category. Denny Potter will come across to assume the roles of master distiller & GM for Maker's Mark, having moved in the opposite direction to Heaven Hill in 2010.
Elsewhere, the current VP of operations & plant manager at the brand, Victoria MacRae-Samuels, is being promoted to senior director, global quality for Beam Suntory. MacRae-Samuels has been with the company for almost 30 years, taking on her current position in 2010.
Vacating the master distiller role for Potter is Greg Davis, who moves to a newly-created position as director of distillation at Jim Beam's Clermont and Boston facilities in Kentucky.
"Victoria and Greg are both moving on to very important and meaningful positions that are ideally suited to their exceptional skills and expertise," said Rob Samuels, global GM & chief distillery officer for Maker's Mark. "I am thrilled to welcome Denny back to the Maker's Mark distillery."
The moves will take effect from 1 October.
Why the spirits category needs to rethink its future positioning - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
International whiskies insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
International whiskies insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
The international (non-Scotch) whiskey category is a vast, high-growth part of the global alcoholic drinks marketplace, totalling some 307m nine-litre cases in 2016. Of this figure, the Indian whisky ...read more
Sectors: HR – personnel, Spirits
Most Popular
Insights
- Why spirits must rethink its future positioning
- Cannabis versatility an attratction for Coca-Cola?
- Cannabis creeps towards the mainstream
- Could hop-flavoured water break new ground? - NPD
- CCEP basks in 'total beverage' prospects
News
- Pernod Ricard to open Porn Star Martini house
- The Coca-Cola Co silent on cannabis link-up report
- Global trade war comes to drinks next week
- Suntory ready to raise European Bourbon prices
- Diageo's Bulleit lines up bartender 'test lab'
Market research
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Coffee in 2018: The New Era of Coffee Everywhere
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..