The next master distiller for Maker's Mark is moving across from Bourbon rival Heaven Hill Distilleries

Beam Suntory has confirmed a raft of appointments among the senior production team for its Maker's Mark whiskey brand.

The group said late yesterday that the changes include the recruitment of the master distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery, one of its main rivals in the Bourbon category. Denny Potter will come across to assume the roles of master distiller & GM for Maker's Mark, having moved in the opposite direction to Heaven Hill in 2010.

Elsewhere, the current VP of operations & plant manager at the brand, Victoria MacRae-Samuels, is being promoted to senior director, global quality for Beam Suntory. MacRae-Samuels has been with the company for almost 30 years, taking on her current position in 2010.

Vacating the master distiller role for Potter is Greg Davis, who moves to a newly-created position as director of distillation at Jim Beam's Clermont and Boston facilities in Kentucky.

"Victoria and Greg are both moving on to very important and meaningful positions that are ideally suited to their exceptional skills and expertise," said Rob Samuels, global GM & chief distillery officer for Maker's Mark. "I am thrilled to welcome Denny back to the Maker's Mark distillery."

The moves will take effect from 1 October.

Why the spirits category needs to rethink its future positioning - Click here for a just-drinks comment