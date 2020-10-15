News

Beam Suntory launches five-country whisk(e)y Ao in GTR

15 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Beam Suntory is to focus on the Global Travel Retail channel with "world whiskey" Ao, a blend of expressions from Scotland, the US, Japan, Ireland and Canada.

Ao, which launched in Japan in April last year, will now also be available in GTR, Beam Suntory said today. The whiskey will roll out in 16 GTR markets including the US, China, Germany and the UK.

According to the group, Ao captures the elements of seven regions that its whisk(e)y brands come from - the "heathery flavour of Ardmore and Glen Garioch, the complexity of Cooley, the smoothness of Alberta, the vibrance of Jim Beam and the subtlety of Yamazaki and Hakushu". The iteration was blended by Suntory chief blender Shinji Fukuyo.

Ed Stening, global head of Travel Retail marketing at Beam Suntory, said: "This is a truly innovative whisky that blends five very different distilleries' greatest assets and unique crafts. We couldn't be more excited to share Ao with our customers and bring some exciting innovation to the Global Travel Retail world."

The 43%-abv whiskey will retail in GTR for EUR65/US$71.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Beam Suntory Inc

Related Content

Beam Suntory starts engines for return of Global Travel Retail

Beam Suntory starts engines for return of Global Travel Retail...

Beam Suntory launches assault on India with Oaksmith Scotch, Bourbon blend

Beam Suntory launches assault on India with Oaksmith Scotch, Bourbon blend...

"Consumers have embraced cocktail making like they have cooking and baking" - just-drinks speaks to ...

Beam Suntory to chase low-cal RTD boom with 2021 launches - CEO

Beam Suntory to chase low-cal RTD boom with 2021 launches - CEO...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?