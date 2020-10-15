Beam Suntory launches five-country whisk(e)y Ao in GTR

Beam Suntory is to focus on the Global Travel Retail channel with "world whiskey" Ao, a blend of expressions from Scotland, the US, Japan, Ireland and Canada.

Ao, which launched in Japan in April last year, will now also be available in GTR, Beam Suntory said today. The whiskey will roll out in 16 GTR markets including the US, China, Germany and the UK.

According to the group, Ao captures the elements of seven regions that its whisk(e)y brands come from - the "heathery flavour of Ardmore and Glen Garioch, the complexity of Cooley, the smoothness of Alberta, the vibrance of Jim Beam and the subtlety of Yamazaki and Hakushu". The iteration was blended by Suntory chief blender Shinji Fukuyo.

Ed Stening, global head of Travel Retail marketing at Beam Suntory, said: "This is a truly innovative whisky that blends five very different distilleries' greatest assets and unique crafts. We couldn't be more excited to share Ao with our customers and bring some exciting innovation to the Global Travel Retail world."

The 43%-abv whiskey will retail in GTR for EUR65/US$71.

