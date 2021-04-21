News

Beam Suntory commits US$1bn to sustainability upgrades

21 April 2021

Beam Suntory is to invest around US$1bn in a company-wide sustainability strategy, revealed today.

The US-headquartered brand owner said this week that its 'Proof Positive' sustainability strategy includes aims such as surpassing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and reducing total water usage by 50%. The targets are split over three tiers:

  • 'Nature Positive': Achieve 100% recyclable packaging and 40% recycled materials by weight across the packaging portfolio, as well as planting 500,000 trees globally per year
  • 'Consumer Positive': Reduce levels of harmful drinking through a $500m boost to the company's Drink Smart education platform and offer more low- or no-abv products, and
  • 'Community Positive': Among other ambitions, the group hopes to achieve 50% of leadership roles filled by women and 45% racially and ethnically diverse employee representation in the US by 2030

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Albert Baladi said an environmentally positive impact is a "must-do for ... our business and humanity".

"Proof Positive is inspired by [parent company] Suntory's vision of 'Growing for Good' and represents a step-change in our sustainability ambitions," Baladi said. "Proof Positive is a critical roadmap towards 2030, 2040 and beyond for how we will positively impact the environment, our consumers and our communities." 

Last week, the company hired a former digital innovation specialist at Diageo, Venky Iyer, to the newly-created position of VP for digital products & experience.

Why it's time for drinks brand owners to get their ESG reporting in order - sustainability spotlight

Sectors: Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Environmental issues, Spirits

Companies: Beam Suntory Inc

