Bangkok announces alcohol sales ban

Thailand's capital city, Bangkok, has become the latest region in the country to ban alcohol sales, according to reports.

ThaiBev's Chang is one of the leading beer brands in Thailand

City authorities have outlawed all alcohol sales from tomorrow until 20 April to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported today. Bangkok, which is home to 8.3m people, joins Thai province Sakon Nakhon in banning alcohol.

Thailand has postponed celebrations for the Thai new year holiday, Songkran, which was due to start on Monday. According to Bloomberg, authorities are concerned residents will still attempt to celebrate.

According to GlobalData, Boon Rawd Brewery's Leo is the biggest beer brand in Thailand followed by ThaiBev's Chang. Overall beer volumes in the country grew by 2% in 2018.

Last month, Greenland's capital city, Nuuk, banned alcohol sales in an attempt to reduce domestic violence, according to media reports. South Africa has outlawed alcohol sales as part of coronavirus measures but rowed back on restrictions on wine exports. This week, the country's Minister of Transport confirmed that wine shipments out of South Africa can restart.

