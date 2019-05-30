Bacardi’s Martini Asti Ice - Product Launch - market data

Bacardi's Martini Asti Ice

Bacardi’s Martini Asti Ice

Category - Wine, sparkling

Available - From 3 June

Location - The UK, off-premise channel, available in Asda stores and online via Ocado

Price- SRP of GBP8.98 (US$11.35) per bottle

Bacardi is looking to target warmer weather consumption in the UK, with a version of Martini Asti designed specifically to be served with ice. Martini Asti Ice, which launches in the country next week, has been created to move consumer perception away from the sparkling wine as a winter option.

"Martini Asti, which represents nearly 50% of the Asti category, is often associated with winter get-togethers such as Christmas and New Year," said Marco Mazzini, global director of Martini Sparkling Wines at Bacardi. "The winemakers at Martini wanted to open up the category, giving consumers the opportunity to enjoy a delightful summer treat during informal occasions with friends and family."

The sparkling wine category is in a healthy condition in the UK. From just over 100m litres in sales volumes in 2014, the sector is forecast to break the 200m-litre barrier this year, according to GlobalData. Looking further forward, and sparkling wine will continue to grow in the country in the coming years.

Sparkling Wine in the UK - Volume Trends 2014-2023 Source: GlobalData

How the wine industry can surf the waves of consumer change - Click here for a just-drinks comment