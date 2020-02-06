News

Bacardi's Bombay Sapphire & Tonic RTD - Product Launch

6 February 2020

Bombay Sapphire & Tonic has an abv of 6.5%

Category - RTD, gin-based, 6.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, off-premise in supermarkets and convenience stores

Price - SRP of GBP2.80 (US$3.60) per 25cl can

Bacardi has launched its second Bombay Sapphire extension in a week, an RTD gin & tonic.

Bombay Sapphire & Tonic is a blend of Bombay Sapphire gin with tonic water in a 25cl can. The SKU targets the UK's growing RTD category, which according to Bacardi is the fastest-growing in the country's alcohol market.

"We look forward to shaking up the ready-to-drink category with an option that our fans will love, and that promises to be unrivalled when it comes to taste," said Bacardi's Bombay Sapphire VP, Victoria Morris.

The 6.5%-abv RTD will launch in UK online store Ocado before rolling out to other supermarkets later in the year.

Last week, Bacardi launched a range of flavoured gin liqueurs under the Bombay Sapphire brand. Bombay Creations targets social-media and customisation trends.

What's coming up in white spirits in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: Bacardi Ltd

