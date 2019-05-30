Bacardi unveils Grey Goose draught cocktail system for UK on-premise

Bacardi has released details of a draught tap system for cocktails in the UK on-premise, through its Grey Goose vodka brand.

The Grey Goose bar creates draught cocktails

The concept, claimed to be "the world's first sub-zero draught tap system", chills liquid on demand and uses a non-carbonated liquid formulation to produce cocktails. Unveiled today, the system, which can also use nitrogen and carbon dioxide in the process, has been created "in response to the current trend for 'tapped' and 'draught' cocktails", said Bacardi.

"One of the major challenges was to bring room temperature liquid (above 20 degrees) down to sub-zero temperatures using an on-demand system," said Bacardi's European programming director, Marc Plumridge.

Grey Goose CMO Lee Applbaum added: "Grey Goose is a versatile spirit that enhances every occasion and serve, from the classics to contemporary. The new, innovative draught tap system has been designed with this versatility in mind, allowing bars to cater for a wide assortment of drinks now and into the future."

Bacardi will utilise the draught cocktail bar at events throughout the summer linked to Grey Goose's 'Live Victoriously' consumer-facing activation, which was announced last month.

Why white spirits should follow brown and play the 'brand home' card - Click here for a just-drinks comment