Bacardi unveils Amazon UK 'Patron Pantry' for cocktail ingredients

Bacardi has added a 'Patron Pantry' to the brand's Amazon store in the UK, where consumers can buy ingredients to make their own Tequila cocktails at home.

The pantry provides all the ingredients needed to make drinks featured on the Patron site's videos and recipe cards. Shoppers select their cocktail of choice and have the relevant ingredients delivered to their doors, Bacardi said this week.

According to Bacardi, the platform targets COVID-19 trends in the UK towards purchasing online and creating cocktails in the home.

Joanna Botwood, Europe marketing director for Patron, said: "The Patron Pantry on our Amazon brand store reflects the increasing consumer demand for making simple but delicious drinks at home, from ingredients that are easy to find. We see this as an innovation that anticipates what the next chapter of online shopping looks like, with a wider shift to experience-led formats enabling consumers to customise purchases and activities."

Bacardi completed its acquisition of the parent company of the Patron Tequila brand in 2018.

