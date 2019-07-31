News

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO

31 July 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Diageo has to work to maintain upward trajectory

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Bacardi has appointed a former Unilever executive to the role of chief financial officer, a position that has been vacant for four years.

Tony Latham will be Bacardis first CFO since 2015

Tony Latham will be Bacardi's first CFO since 2015

The company said earlier this month that Tony Latham will oversee all finance activities including global accounting, tax and treasury as well as revenue growth management plus global business services and IT. Latham, who was most recently exectuive VP of finance at Unilever, will become a member of Bacardi's global leadership team, reporting to CEO Mahesh Madhavan.

A spokesperson for the company told just-drinks that Bacardi has not had a CFO since 2015, as all finance activities have been led by chief administrative officer Jacques Tortoroli. The search for a new CFO started 12 months ago. 

Prior to joining Unilever, Latham worked for Danone where he was the global CFO for their medical nutrition division, as well as regional finance lead based in Bangkok.

"As we conducted a rigorous and thoughtful search to fill this vital role, it was important to ensure we identified a purpose driven leader with an impeccable business background, diverse global experience and, most importantly, someone who appreciates and is illustrative of our unique Bacardi culture," Madhavan said.

Latham will take on the position in September. 

Diageo's "peak innovation" belies more selective approach to NPD - Focus

Sectors: HR – personnel, Spirits

Companies: Bacardi Ltd

Expert Analysis

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Specialty Spirits market in United Kingdom.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Bacardi snaps up Tequila powerhouse Patron

Bacardi snaps up Tequila powerhouse Patron...

"I feel that this is my company" - Interview, Bacardi CEO-in-waiting Mahesh Madhavan- Part I...

Editor's Viewpoint - Diageo CFO to North America? Do the Math

Editor's Viewpoint - Diageo CFO to North America? Do the Math...

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?