Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO

Bacardi has appointed a former Unilever executive to the role of chief financial officer, a position that has been vacant for four years.

Tony Latham will be Bacardi's first CFO since 2015

The company said earlier this month that Tony Latham will oversee all finance activities including global accounting, tax and treasury as well as revenue growth management plus global business services and IT. Latham, who was most recently exectuive VP of finance at Unilever, will become a member of Bacardi's global leadership team, reporting to CEO Mahesh Madhavan.

A spokesperson for the company told just-drinks that Bacardi has not had a CFO since 2015, as all finance activities have been led by chief administrative officer Jacques Tortoroli. The search for a new CFO started 12 months ago.

Prior to joining Unilever, Latham worked for Danone where he was the global CFO for their medical nutrition division, as well as regional finance lead based in Bangkok.

"As we conducted a rigorous and thoughtful search to fill this vital role, it was important to ensure we identified a purpose driven leader with an impeccable business background, diverse global experience and, most importantly, someone who appreciates and is illustrative of our unique Bacardi culture," Madhavan said.

Latham will take on the position in September.

