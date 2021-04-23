Bacardi hands Grey Goose Essences Oscars ad spot - Flavoured vodka in the US data

Market research
Bacardi has lined up a new television advert in the US for its Grey Goose premium vodka brand's latest line of lower-abv extensions.
Titled 'Flora', the 30-second spot is set to run during the Oscars ceremony pre-show programming on Sunday (25 April) and showcases the brand's 30%-abv flavoured vodka range, Grey Goose Essences. The ad will then appear on traditional and digital channels in the country throughout the Spring and Summer.
The three-strong line-up, released last month, comprises Strawberry & Lemongrass, White Peach & Rosemary and Watermelon & Basil variants and is made with natural flavours. The range is available now from retailers across the US at an SRP of US$29.99 per 70cl bottle.
Earlier this month, Bacardi unveiled a pop-up Travel Retail store in China to showcase a selection of its premium spirits brands, including Grey Goose.
Flavoured vodka in the US - Volume Trends 2015-2024
|2015
|14.50
|2016
|14.73
|2017
|15.00
|2018
|15.26
|2019
|15.53
|2020
|15.62
|2021
|15.99
|2022
|16.24
|2023
|16.74
|2024
|17.07
Source: GlobalData
The flavoured vodka segment has seen slow, but steady, growth in the US in recent years, according to GlobalData figures. Between 2015 and 2019, the sub-category increased volumes in the country at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.38%. Furthermore, and unlike many spirits categories, it continued growth, albeit minimally, through 2020 - posting a year-over-year volumes lift of 0.6%. Looking ahead, GlobalData predicts volumes will continue to rise at a slightly accelerated CAGR of 1.8% until 2024.
