Bacardi hails no & low opportunity with European campaign

Bacardi is looking to capitalise on consumers' preference to dial down their alcohol consumption in January with a Europe-wide activation promoting its no- and low-alcohol offerings.

The two-strong line of alcohol-free Martini expressions was unveiled earlier this year

The campaign, announced today, carries the tagline 'Less is More' and is designed to tap into what Bacardi terms "mindful drinking" following the excesses of the festive season. As part of the push, the company has secured 'gift stores' on Amazon in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK for expressions including Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, Martini Fiero vermouth and St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

Also included are menu cards for the on-premise channel, POS and samplings in the off-premise and social media activity for Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, which launched in the UK in March.

"We know people are stepping up their cocktail game with premium spirits, putting quality over quantity, and at the same time, are intrigued by the explosion of new alcohol-free spirits available to choose from," said Bacardi's innovation development lead for Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Marine Rozenfeld. "Now it's about taking them further on the journey of exploration.

"We want to help give people the tools and know-how they need to drink mindfully," Rozenfeld added.

The group cited research to back its claim that the no- and low-alcohol segment will grow its Western European sales from US$100m this year to $400m in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 32% over the five-year period.

