News

Bacardi hails no & low opportunity with European campaign

16 December 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks' interviews - The review of 2020

The spirits category - just-drinks 2020 review

The beer category - just-drinks 2020 Review

just-drinks' Top Ten of spirits in 2020

just-drinks speaks to Atom head of NPD

Stoli Group adds spirits experience to exec team

Diageo trials cocktail whisky Johnnie Blonde

Former Diageo exec to head Beam Suntory RTD in US

Diageo joins Scotch whisky chase for new consumers

Diageo signs five-year tie-up with WaterAid
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Bacardi is looking to capitalise on consumers' preference to dial down their alcohol consumption in January with a Europe-wide activation promoting its no- and low-alcohol offerings.

The two-strong line of alcohol-free Martini expressions was unveiled earlier this year

The two-strong line of alcohol-free Martini expressions was unveiled earlier this year

The campaign, announced today, carries the tagline 'Less is More' and is designed to tap into what Bacardi terms "mindful drinking" following the excesses of the festive season. As part of the push, the company has secured 'gift stores' on Amazon in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK for expressions including Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, Martini Fiero vermouth and St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

Also included are menu cards for the on-premise channel, POS and samplings in the off-premise and social media activity for Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, which launched in the UK in March.

"We know people are stepping up their cocktail game with premium spirits, putting quality over quantity, and at the same time, are intrigued by the explosion of new alcohol-free spirits available to choose from," said Bacardi's innovation development lead for Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Marine Rozenfeld. "Now it's about taking them further on the journey of exploration. 

"We want to help give people the tools and know-how they need to drink mindfully," Rozenfeld added.

The group cited research to back its claim that the no- and low-alcohol segment will grow its Western European sales from US$100m this year to $400m in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 32% over the five-year period.

How COVID has accelerated the trend towards sobriety - consumer trends

Sectors: Spirits

Companies: Bacardi Ltd

Expert Analysis

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Alcohol as a sector is highly mature, with stable categories, but a vast choice of individual products. This maturity, along with the relative conservatism in the category, makes innovation difficult ...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Gen Z demands will change low-, no-alcohol trajectory - Zag Drinks

Gen Z demands will change low-, no-alcohol trajectory - Zag Drinks ...

What does the future hold for low- and no-alcohol? - analysis

What does the future hold for low- and no-alcohol? - analysis...

How COVID has shed light on consumers' complex relationship with alcohol - Sustainability Spotlight

How COVID has shed light on consumers' complex relationship with alcohol - Sustainability Spotlight...

"We have more ideas on the table than the capability to handle them" - just-drinks speaks to Marco M...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?