Bacardi dusts off Royal Brackla in GTR

Bacardi has updated the Global Travel Retail offering from its Royal Brackla single malt Scotch whisky brand.

Royal Brackla's three-strong GTR range launches next year

The revamp, announced earlier this week, sees the retirement of the 16-year-old iteration of Royal Brackla in the channel, with an 18-year-old expression stepping into its place. All three SKUs carry an abv of 46% and have been matured in American oak - in a combination of first-fill, refill and rechar - before spending time in first-fill Sherry casks.

The line-up comprises:

Royal Brackla 12 Year Old - Finished in Oloroso Sherry casks - SRP of US$79.99 per one-litre bottle

Royal Brackla 18 Year Old - Finished in Palo Cortado Sherry casks - $154.99 per 70cl bottle

Royal Brackla 20 Year Old - Finished in a blend of Pedro Ximenez, Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry casks - $279.99 per 70cl bottle

The range hits China Duty Free Group stores in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in May.

"China is such an exciting market for our single malt whiskies," said Gaurav Joshi, Bacardi global travel's regional director for Asia-Pacific. "The Chinese whisky connoisseur is discerning and makes purchase decisions driven by a taste for refinement and the opportunity to make unique purchases such as with Royal Brackla."

Free Craigellachie 51 YO, Bacardi's single malts strategy and a tough stance on age statements - Click here for just-drinks' interview with Bacardi's global brand director for malts, Ian Taylor