B Wise Vineyards snaps up Sonoma neighbour Amapola Creek

6 December 2019

B Wise Vineyards has acquired one of its peers in California, Amapola Creek Vineyards & Winery.

Amapola Creek sells around 5,000 cases per year of its namesake Cabernet Sauvignon

The transaction, announced late yesterday, sees Sonoma Valley-based B Wise take ownership of the Amapola Creek wine brand as well as vineyards, winery, property and current inventories. Financial details behind the deal were not disclosed.

The owner of Amapola Creek, Richard Arrowood, is retiring after a 54-year career in the wine industry. The company, also based in Sonoma, was founded by Arrowood in 2005 and produces Cabernet Sauvignon from its 20 acres of certified organic vineyards, selling around 5,000 cases per year.

"This acquisition is ideal for both entities," said company founder Brion Wise. "Amapola Creek abuts our estate vineyards on Moon Mountain and complements our portfolio. Richard is legendary with his old-world style Cabernets and one of the top winemakers in Sonoma Cabernet.

"Acquiring Amapola Creek allows us to maintain our progress in luxury wine as well as fuel strategic growth for the company."

As well as owning vineyards in Sonoma and Napa in California, B Wise also has a holding in Willamette Valley in Oregon.

