News

Avery Brewing Co’s Pomona ale - Product Launch

12 August 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Could RTDs spur next wave of growth for whisky?

How older consumers are reacting, post-lockdown

How to reach Gen Z in the coronavirus era - focus

COVID's longer-term impact on soft drinks

just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO - II

Diageo starts proceedings against Moet Hennessy

Asahi to combine European units

Moet Hennessy shows resilience for LVMH in H1

Former MillerCoors exec joins Phillips Distilling

Accolade adds hard seltzer line to Echo Falls
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research

Australia - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020

Success Case Study: White Claw

Avery Brewing Co's Pomona

Pomona will be available in the US off-premise

Pomona will be available in the US off-premise

Category - Beer, ale, 6.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$17 per six-can packs

Colorado-based brewery Avery Brewing Co has added a barrel-aged tart ale to its permanent portfolio.

Available in 12oz (34.1cl) cans, Pomona is brewed with blueberries and pomegranate before being aged for four months in oak casks. The tart ale will be available in the US off-premise from this week.

The 6.5% abv ale is the 18th flavour to join Avery's range, which includes Hayzish IPA, Avery Lager, Pear of Peaches and Cherry Lime Sparkle.

In April last year, Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel raised its holding in Avery to a reported 70%, having initially acquired a 30% stake in late-2017.

Avery entered the hard seltzer category at the start of this year, launching the three-strong Sparkle range.

What the beer category will look like, 12 months from now - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Expert Analysis

Beer & Cider in North America

Beer & Cider in North America

Beer & Cider in North America industry profile provides top- line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014- 18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also conta...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Diageo’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Partizan Brewing's aperitif-style beers - Product Launch

Diageo’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Partizan Brewing's aperitif-style beers - Product Launch...

The International Brewing & Cider Awards 2017 - The Winners - Part I

The International Brewing & Cider Awards 2017 - The Winners - Part I...

Cocktail culture gives ginger ale new lease of life, while other carbonated segments fizzle out - Research in Focus

Cocktail culture gives ginger ale new lease of life, while other carbonated segments fizzle out - Re...

Anheuser-Busch InBev's LQD flavoured malt beverage range - Product Launch

Anheuser-Busch InBev's LQD flavoured malt beverage range - Product Launch...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?