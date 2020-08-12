Avery Brewing Co’s Pomona ale - Product Launch

Avery Brewing Co's Pomona

Pomona will be available in the US off-premise

Category - Beer, ale, 6.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$17 per six-can packs

Colorado-based brewery Avery Brewing Co has added a barrel-aged tart ale to its permanent portfolio.

Available in 12oz (34.1cl) cans, Pomona is brewed with blueberries and pomegranate before being aged for four months in oak casks. The tart ale will be available in the US off-premise from this week.

The 6.5% abv ale is the 18th flavour to join Avery's range, which includes Hayzish IPA, Avery Lager, Pear of Peaches and Cherry Lime Sparkle.

In April last year, Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel raised its holding in Avery to a reported 70%, having initially acquired a 30% stake in late-2017.

Avery entered the hard seltzer category at the start of this year, launching the three-strong Sparkle range.

