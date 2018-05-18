Australian Vintage's McGuigan Wines Single Batch Project - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 18 May 2018
The first expressions in the new Australian Vintage range include the Single Batch Shiraz 2017
Australian Vintage's McGuigan Wines Single Batch Project
Category - Wine, Australia
Available - From this month
Location - Northern Ireland only
Price - SRP of GBP8.99 (US$12) per bottle
Australian Vintage has borrowed terminology from the craft spirits industry for its latest McGuigan brand launch. The Single Batch Project is a range of McGuigan wines that are labelled with the winery batch number and yeast strain used to make them.
Australian Vintage said the batch number and yeast strain will remain consistent across vintages, ensuring that each vintage tastes the same.
"The UK is seeing a boom in the appetite for 'craft' products," the company said. "With wine being the original craft beverage, McGuigan Wines wanted to share its own dedication and expertise when making this Chardonnay and Shiraz."
The first expressions in the range are the Single Batch Chardonnay 2017 and the Single Batch Shiraz 2017.
