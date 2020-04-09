Asahi unveils Instagram Live Peroni Nastro Azzurro campaign as coronavirus brings marketing rethink

Asahi has launched a home-occasion campaign for the Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer brand as the company reassesses its marketing in response to the coronavirus and considers new ways to connect with consumers.

Asahi's first Instagram Live series for Peroni Nastro Azzuro will feature bartender Simone Caporale

The brand is fronting a series of weekly 'Instagram Lives' that aims to provide a moment of "mindful entertainment" for Peroni drinkers. The first in the series, which kicks off this evening, features Italian bartender and consultant Simone Caporale, who will show viewers how to recreate Italian aperitvo rituals at home.

The campaign will go out across Peroni's global markets, with a new live event every Thursday.

Speaking to just-drinks about the new campaign, global brands portfolio director for Asahi International, Gisela Rule, said the company has had to reassess its marketing campaigns because of COVID-19, and "be mindful of the unprecedented situation that our consumers find themselves in".

"How people have fun, socialise with their friends and family, and engage with brands has changed enormously over the past few weeks, so it was important for us to develop a new way of connecting with our consumers," Rule said.

"People still want a human connection."

After lockdown measures forced the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants in some countries, brand owners such as Asahi have looked to shift sales from the on-premise to those retail channels that remain open.

Asahi said it has adapted its distribution in core market the UK to maintain the availability of the group's brands and "meet consumer demand to the best of our ability". The company's UK supply chain remains "fully operational" along with its Birra Peroni breweries in Italy, one of the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

