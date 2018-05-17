Asahi's overhauled Asahi Super Dry rolled out in Europe earlier this year

Asahi is to give away free cans of its overhauled Asahi Super Dry in a new UK sampling programme with meal home-delivery service Deliveroo.

A chilled 35cl can of Super Dry will be included in orders from the Editions section of the Deliveroo app, a platform designed to promote selected restaurants. The beer will also be available through the regular Deliveroo service in the UK.

The European version of Asahi Super Dry is now brewed at Asahi's Birra Peroni brewery in Italy, a change that took place in the wake of Asahi's acquisition of SABMiller's European portfolio. Asahi claims the taste profile of the beer, which was previously brewe through third-party agreements, is more in line with the Japanese-produced version.

In an interview with just-drinks in March, the head of Asahi Europe, Hector Gorosabel, countered media reports that UK supermarkets had delisted Asahi Super Dry after the change, saying that retailers are instead repositioning the brand as a super-premium product.

Asahi Super Dry is the first beer to launch through Deliveroo's Editions platform but it is not the first to be available through the home-delivery app. In 2016, Heineken launched Brew House, a delivery service for the company's beer and cider brand accessible through Deliveroo.

Deliveroo customers have to confirm their age when ordering alcohol and show proof of legal drinking age on delivery.