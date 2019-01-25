News

Asahi Group snaps up Fuller's beer business for US$326m

25 January 2019

Asahi's European unit has agreed to purchase London-based Fuller, Smith & Turner's beer unit, in a deal worth GBP250m (US$326m).

Asahi Group intends to use the Fullers acquisition to strengthen its European presence

The Japanese firm said today that Asahi Europe will acquire the company's premium beer and cider business along with its related assets, including the Griffin brewery in Chiswick. The deal does not include the Fuller's pub and hotel estate.

Asahi said the purchase forms part of a plan to expand its global platform. The move follows Asahi's 2016 acquisition of SABMiller's European brands, including Czech beer Pilsner Urquell, London's Meantime and Italian brand Peroni. In October 2016, the company set up a European unit to take control of the business in the region.

"We expect to enrich our premium brand portfolio and create synergies by leveraging our European business platform," Asahi said. "Moreover, we will establish a strong relationship with Fuller's and enhance our business through the execution of a long-term supply agreement with Fuller's who own more than 380 pubs and hotels primarily in London and the south of England."

In a statement today, Fuller's said the deal would make it a "focused, premium pub and hotel operator". According to Fuller's the GBP250m price tag represents a multiple of 23.6x EBITDA.

The deal, which is expected to complete in the first half of the year, also includes Fuller's soft drinks division, its wine wholesaling and distribution, as well as Cornish Orchards, Dark Star Brewing and Nectar Imports. 

Has Fuller's sold up or sold out? - Click here to learn what just-drinks thinks

Sectors: Beer & cider, Mergers & acquisitions

Companies: Asahi Breweries, SABMiller

