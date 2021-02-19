Another North America president switch as Stoli Group welcomes ex-Diageo executive Harry Bigelow

Stoli Group has confirmed a change of leadership for North America, in the latest round of the company's seemingly-annual executive review in the region.

Stoli Group has appointed a new North America president - again

A spokesperson for the Stolichnaya vodka brand owner confirmed to just-drinks today that Dan Buttling, who was appointed internally to the position of CEO for North America last April, is set to leave in the coming weeks "to take up a new entrepreneurial opportunity". Replacing Buttling, and taking the job title of North America president with Stoli, is former Diageo executive Harry Bigelow.

Having spent 18 years with the Johnnie Walker brand owner in the US, Bigelow moved to Red Bull in late-2007 to fill the role of North America GM until 2014. He then assumed the CEO position at The Marley Beverage Co in Michigan for just over two years.

Also announced this week was the appointment of Rhian Chodak as Stoli's MD for Western Europe. Chodak joins the group from plant-based food producer Upfield.

"We've recently strengthened marketing, operations and performance management/supply chain capabilities," said Damian McKinney, Stoli's global CEO since October. "Now, as we turn to business management and sales, we are thrilled to have Bigelow … and Chodak on board."

